Credit Suisse AG Sells 4,137 Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,137 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.08% of ArcBest worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ArcBest in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ArcBest in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in ArcBest in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ArcBest news, Director Michael P. Hogan bought 1,771 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.77 per share, with a total value of $150,127.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Spinner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,443,350 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

ARCB has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ArcBest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $133.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ArcBest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.70.

Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $88.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.88. ArcBest Co. has a 12-month low of $52.86 and a 12-month high of $125.00.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is presently 4.01%.

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

