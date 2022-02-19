Credit Suisse AG Sells 5,277 Shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,277 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.15% of Innoviva worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Innoviva by 39.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in Innoviva by 11.6% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 11,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Innoviva by 6.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Innoviva by 4.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Innoviva by 1.2% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 207,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period. 99.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Innoviva, Inc. acquired 3,614,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $18,073,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INVA opened at $19.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 54.02, a quick ratio of 75.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.51. Innoviva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.92 and a 12 month high of $20.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.61.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.27). Innoviva had a return on equity of 56.88% and a net margin of 67.84%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of biopharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate, and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

