Credit Suisse AG Sells 87,984 Shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,837 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 87,984 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.09% of Enerplus worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enerplus by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,501,622 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $53,936,000 after acquiring an additional 293,232 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enerplus by 3.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,581 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 19,150 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Enerplus by 73.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,656 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 24,386 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Enerplus during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,341,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Enerplus by 52.7% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 482,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after buying an additional 166,300 shares during the period. 52.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ERF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.17.

Shares of ERF opened at $11.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -22.78 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Enerplus Co. has a 1-year low of $4.23 and a 1-year high of $12.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.04.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.