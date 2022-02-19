Critical Survey: MP Materials (NYSE:MP) vs. Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF)

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) and Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for MP Materials and Pacific Booker Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MP Materials 0 1 8 0 2.89 Pacific Booker Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

MP Materials presently has a consensus target price of $45.44, indicating a potential upside of 10.01%. Given MP Materials’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MP Materials is more favorable than Pacific Booker Minerals.

Volatility & Risk

MP Materials has a beta of 3.39, meaning that its stock price is 239% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Booker Minerals has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MP Materials and Pacific Booker Minerals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MP Materials $134.31 million 54.67 -$21.83 million $0.67 61.66 Pacific Booker Minerals N/A N/A -$480,000.00 ($0.12) -6.41

Pacific Booker Minerals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MP Materials. Pacific Booker Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MP Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares MP Materials and Pacific Booker Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MP Materials 40.06% 12.49% 6.87% Pacific Booker Minerals N/A -7.84% -7.84%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.4% of MP Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.7% of MP Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MP Materials beats Pacific Booker Minerals on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals. It offers neodymium and praseodymium that are rare earth elements, which in combination form neodymium-praseodymium. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Pacific Booker Minerals Company Profile

Pacific Booker Minerals, Inc. is a mineral exploration company. Its principal business activity is the exploration of mineral properties. The firm owns Morrison Copper and Gold Project. The company was founded on February 18, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

