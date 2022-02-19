Critical Survey: Viad (NYSE:VVI) versus ITEX (OTCMKTS:ITEX)

Viad (NYSE:VVI) and ITEX (OTCMKTS:ITEX) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Viad alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Viad and ITEX, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viad 0 1 1 0 2.50 ITEX 0 0 0 0 N/A

Viad currently has a consensus price target of $49.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.91%. Given Viad’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Viad is more favorable than ITEX.

Risk and Volatility

Viad has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ITEX has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Viad and ITEX’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viad $415.43 million 1.76 -$374.09 million ($6.51) -5.46 ITEX N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ITEX has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Viad.

Profitability

This table compares Viad and ITEX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viad -34.29% -77.14% -10.85% ITEX N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.6% of Viad shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Viad shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.0% of ITEX shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Viad beats ITEX on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands. The Pursuit business group refers to the collection of iconic natural and cultural destination experiences. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

ITEX Company Profile

ITEX Corp. operates as a marketplace for cashless business transactions. The firm provides services to its member businesses through its independent licensed brokers and franchise network. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.