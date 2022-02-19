Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $60.38

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.38 and traded as low as $48.65. Croda International shares last traded at $48.85, with a volume of 6,747 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COIHY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Croda International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Croda International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Croda International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Croda International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.74.

Croda International Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies and Industrial Chemicals. The Personal Care segment offers speciality sustainable skin care, hair care and solar protection ingredients.

