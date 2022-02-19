Crust (CRU) Achieves Market Capitalization of $74.00 Million

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. In the last week, Crust has traded flat against the dollar. Crust has a total market capitalization of $74.00 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crust coin can currently be purchased for $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00008737 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00062516 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005831 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.05 or 0.00336548 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000646 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crust Profile

Crust (CRYPTO:CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . The official website for Crust is www.crust.network

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Coin Trading

