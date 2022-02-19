CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €63.58 ($72.25).

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($82.95) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.50 ($71.02) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($79.55) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Baader Bank set a €52.00 ($59.09) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($68.18) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of ETR EVD opened at €63.72 ($72.41) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €48.78 ($55.43) and a 52 week high of €72.68 ($82.59). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 540.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €64.38 and its 200 day moving average is €62.43.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

