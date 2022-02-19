Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,469 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,335 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.50% of Cutera worth $4,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CUTR. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Cutera during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cutera during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cutera during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Cutera by 97,020.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,856 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cutera in the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CUTR shares. Maxim Group raised shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cutera from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cutera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.31.

In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti purchased 1,307 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,182.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Rohan Seth purchased 1,174 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.38 per share, for a total transaction of $41,536.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 8,182 shares of company stock worth $292,805. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CUTR opened at $35.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $636.58 million, a P/E ratio of 86.47 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.75. Cutera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $60.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

