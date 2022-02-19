CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Stock Position Raised by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 20,815 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.10% of CVR Energy worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVI. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 97,760.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in CVR Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,487 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CVI shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of CVR Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet raised shares of CVR Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.78.

CVI stock opened at $20.52 on Friday. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $27.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -70.76 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

