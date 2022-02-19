Cybg (LON:CYBG) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $137.60

Shares of Cybg Plc (LON:CYBG) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 137.60 ($1.86) and traded as low as GBX 136.15 ($1.84). Cybg shares last traded at GBX 137.60 ($1.86), with a volume of 2,415,334 shares trading hands.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 137.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 137.60. The stock has a market cap of £1.97 billion and a PE ratio of -19.38.
Cybg Company Profile (LON:CYBG)
