DAD (DAD) Trading 8.2% Lower This Week

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 19th. DAD has a total market cap of $62.78 million and approximately $2.64 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAD coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000359 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DAD has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003995 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00037352 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00105722 BTC.

DAD Coin Profile

DAD is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,833,228 coins. DAD’s official website is dad.one . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

DAD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using US dollars.

