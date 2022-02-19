DAO Maker (DAO) 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.83 Million

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 19th. DAO Maker has a market capitalization of $148.51 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAO Maker coin can currently be bought for $2.12 or 0.00005357 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DAO Maker has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00043480 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,682.40 or 0.06766736 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,603.95 or 0.99906681 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00048590 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003216 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00051004 BTC.

DAO Maker Coin Profile

DAO Maker launched on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,956,232 coins and its circulating supply is 69,931,349 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

