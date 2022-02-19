DAOventures (DVD) One Day Volume Tops $6,337.00

DAOventures (CURRENCY:DVD) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 19th. One DAOventures coin can now be bought for about $0.0347 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOventures has a total market cap of $319,420.19 and $6,337.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DAOventures has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00006453 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000216 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003822 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00009317 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00009702 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003497 BTC.

DAOventures Coin Profile

DAOventures (DVD) is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures . DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

DAOventures Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOventures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

