Dash Price Tops $99.84 on Major Exchanges (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 19th. One Dash coin can now be bought for about $99.84 or 0.00250757 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dash has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and approximately $161.43 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dash has traded down 3.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dash alerts:

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00014820 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004814 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000832 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00021519 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Dash Profile

DASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,586,590 coins. Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.