Decentral Games (DG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $148.54 Million

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 19th. During the last week, Decentral Games has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. Decentral Games has a market cap of $148.54 million and $5.45 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentral Games coin can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000924 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Decentral Games alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00044193 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,728.64 or 0.06828652 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,994.62 or 1.00090085 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00049244 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00051659 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Decentral Games Coin Profile

Decentral Games was first traded on November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 404,877,255 coins and its circulating supply is 402,113,670 coins. The official website for Decentral Games is decentral.games . Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling Decentral Games

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentral Games should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentral Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decentral Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentral Games and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.