Deeper Network Market Cap Reaches $102.75 Million (DPR)

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. One Deeper Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0991 or 0.00000250 BTC on exchanges. Deeper Network has a total market capitalization of $102.75 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Deeper Network has traded down 3.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00043480 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,682.40 or 0.06766736 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,603.95 or 0.99906681 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00048590 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003216 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00051004 BTC.

Deeper Network Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,755,621 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Deeper Network Coin Trading

