Devery Trading 6.8% Lower This Week (EVE)

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. Devery has a market capitalization of $71,379.68 and approximately $3,587.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Devery has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Devery coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Devery Profile

Devery (EVE) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,697 coins and its circulating supply is 62,917,107 coins. Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Devery’s official website is devery.io . The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devery is a blockchain powered, open-source, product verification protocol. The EVE token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network is the native token of the Devery platform. It is used to power the Devery verification platform which allows organisations to power the verification of products. “

Buying and Selling Devery

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Devery should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Devery using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

