Don-key 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $299,841.00 (DON)

Don-key (CURRENCY:DON) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 19th. Don-key has a total market capitalization of $6.20 million and approximately $299,841.00 worth of Don-key was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Don-key coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000328 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Don-key has traded 30.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Don-key alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $116.13 or 0.00289387 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00014286 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000982 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000583 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Don-key Coin Profile

Don-key (CRYPTO:DON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Don-key’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,069,781 coins. Don-key’s official Twitter account is @Don_key_finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Donationcoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency specifically branded for use in giving, sharing, charitable donations and for the underdog. It uses the Scrypt algorithm. “

Don-key Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Don-key directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Don-key should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Don-key using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Don-key Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Don-key and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.