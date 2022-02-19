DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) will announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DouYu International’s earnings. DouYu International also reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DouYu International will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DouYu International.

Get DouYu International alerts:

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. DouYu International had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

DOYU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of DouYu International from $3.80 to $3.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of DouYu International in a research note on Monday, December 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.08.

Shares of DOYU traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.23. 2,144,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,636,329. DouYu International has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $17.06. The stock has a market cap of $723.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in DouYu International by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,976,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,037,000 after acquiring an additional 628,539 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,787,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,758 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 846.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,651,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159,938 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,433,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,587,000 after purchasing an additional 445,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,100,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,050,000 after purchasing an additional 527,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.62% of the company’s stock.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DouYu International (DOYU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.