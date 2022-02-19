DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. DraftKings updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of DKNG stock traded down $4.77 on Friday, reaching $17.29. The company had a trading volume of 80,322,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,114,908. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.45 and a 200-day moving average of $39.92. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $17.23 and a 12 month high of $74.38.

Get DraftKings alerts:

In related news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $857,339.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. 64.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of DraftKings from $46.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Roth Capital reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DraftKings has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.72.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.