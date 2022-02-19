DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $17.23

Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as $17.23 and last traded at $17.29, with a volume of 80322426 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.06.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DKNG shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DraftKings from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. CBRE Group initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $73.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.72.

The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 2.03.

In other news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $857,339.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 62.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 666.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

