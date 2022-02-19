Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.83.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DRVN. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Driven Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Driven Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of DRVN stock opened at $28.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 720.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Driven Brands has a fifty-two week low of $22.26 and a fifty-two week high of $34.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.55.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Driven Brands had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $391.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Driven Brands will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Driven Brands by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Driven Brands by 66.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Driven Brands by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Loews Corp grew its position in shares of Driven Brands by 14.1% during the third quarter. Loews Corp now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Driven Brands by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

