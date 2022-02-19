Energi (NRG) Price Tops $0.96

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 19th. One Energi coin can now be bought for $0.96 or 0.00002428 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Energi has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. Energi has a market cap of $48.26 million and $177,759.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.95 or 0.00209255 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00024445 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $157.28 or 0.00396756 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00058200 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00008408 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 50,134,145 coins. Energi’s official website is www.energi.world . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Buying and Selling Energi

