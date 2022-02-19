Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,549 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.14% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 22.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the third quarter valued at about $259,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the third quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 53.1% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

EPAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.40.

Shares of EPAC opened at $17.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.84. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.79 and a 1-year high of $28.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 1.42.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.24 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enerpac Tool Group Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services, and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including the industrial, energy, mining, and production automation markets.

