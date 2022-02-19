Engagement Labs (CVE:EL) Trading Down 28.6%

Engagement Labs Inc. (CVE:EL) dropped 28.6% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 1,049,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 916% from the average daily volume of 103,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The company has a market capitalization of C$1.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 725.76, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.03.
Engagement Labs Company Profile (CVE:EL)
