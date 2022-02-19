EOSDT Market Capitalization Tops $2.48 Million (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 19th. EOSDT has a market cap of $2.48 million and $42.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOSDT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.94 or 0.00002340 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, EOSDT has traded down 1.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EOSDT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002500 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00044402 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,742.40 or 0.06850472 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,034.40 or 1.00005259 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00050315 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00051872 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003244 BTC.

About EOSDT

EOSDT’s launch date was May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. EOSDT’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

Buying and Selling EOSDT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOSDT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOSDT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EOSDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOSDT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.