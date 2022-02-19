Epic Cash 24 Hour Volume Hits $11,205.00 (EPIC)

Epic Cash (CURRENCY:EPIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. During the last seven days, Epic Cash has traded down 16.8% against the dollar. One Epic Cash coin can now be purchased for about $1.46 or 0.00003646 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Epic Cash has a market capitalization of $20.07 million and $11,205.00 worth of Epic Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

EPIC is a coin. Epic Cash’s total supply is 13,752,380 coins. Epic Cash’s official website is epic.tech . The official message board for Epic Cash is medium.com/epic-cash . The Reddit community for Epic Cash is https://reddit.com/r/epiccash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Epic Cash’s official Twitter account is @EpicCashTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EPIC is a community-driven project based on the fair distribution principle and will never have a pre-mine or an ICO. EPIC is a tech company that aims to create supporting tools to make the crypto world easier for the trader. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Epic Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Epic Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Epic Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

