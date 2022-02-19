ESBC (ESBC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $47,351.00

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. One ESBC coin can now be bought for about $0.0391 or 0.00000098 BTC on major exchanges. ESBC has a total market cap of $1.20 million and $47,351.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ESBC has traded down 16% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 34.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ESBC

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 31,123,570 coins and its circulating supply is 30,844,116 coins. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

ESBC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ESBC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ESBC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

