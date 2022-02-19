Ethereum Push Notification Service Price Hits $1.20 on Top Exchanges (PUSH)

Ethereum Push Notification Service (CURRENCY:PUSH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. Ethereum Push Notification Service has a total market cap of $15.92 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Ethereum Push Notification Service was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ethereum Push Notification Service has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. One Ethereum Push Notification Service coin can now be bought for about $1.20 or 0.00002986 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002500 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00044402 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,742.40 or 0.06850472 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,034.40 or 1.00005259 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00050315 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00051872 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003244 BTC.

Ethereum Push Notification Service Coin Profile

Ethereum Push Notification Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,320,065 coins. Ethereum Push Notification Service’s official Twitter account is @epnsproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Push Notification Service is a decentralized notifications protocol that enables wallet addresses to receive notifications in a platform-agnostic fashion from both decentralized and centralized carriers. It also explores and describes the theory and technical aspects of the protocol/platform and the game theory that the protocol utilizes to ensure incentives for good actors in the ecosystem. “

Ethereum Push Notification Service Coin Trading

