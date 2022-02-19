Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $109.10

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.10 and traded as low as $96.48. Eurofins Scientific shares last traded at $96.48, with a volume of 43 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ERFSF. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eurofins Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Eurofins Scientific from €105.00 ($119.32) to €100.00 ($113.64) in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.63.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

