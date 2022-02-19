Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.25.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a research report on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Exagen from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Exagen stock opened at $8.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.62, a current ratio of 14.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $138.20 million, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.62 and its 200 day moving average is $11.53. Exagen has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $24.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exagen by 150.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Exagen during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Exagen by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exagen in the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exagen in the 2nd quarter worth $186,000. 62.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exagen

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

