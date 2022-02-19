ExclusiveCoin Price Hits $0.0538 on Major Exchanges (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 19th. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $314,530.40 and $48.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0538 or 0.00000134 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ExclusiveCoin alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005582 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000400 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000874 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ExclusiveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ExclusiveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.