Exeedme Price Tops $0.26 on Top Exchanges (XED)

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. In the last week, Exeedme has traded down 15.5% against the dollar. One Exeedme coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000643 BTC on popular exchanges. Exeedme has a total market capitalization of $16.60 million and approximately $271,399.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00044582 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,743.03 or 0.06844681 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,002.61 or 0.99818517 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00049961 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00051929 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Exeedme Profile

Exeedme’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Buying and Selling Exeedme

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exeedme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Exeedme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

