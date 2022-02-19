FairGame Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.56 Million (FAIR)

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 19th. FairGame has a total market cap of $3.91 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FairGame coin can now be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FairGame has traded 21.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001497 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004361 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000023 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00051874 BTC.

FairGame Coin Profile

FairGame (FAIR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official website is fair.game . FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

FairGame Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FairGame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FairGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

