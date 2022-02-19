FC Barcelona Fan Token Market Cap Reaches $20.86 Million (BAR)

FC Barcelona Fan Token (CURRENCY:BAR) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 19th. During the last week, FC Barcelona Fan Token has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. FC Barcelona Fan Token has a total market cap of $20.86 million and $395,182.00 worth of FC Barcelona Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FC Barcelona Fan Token coin can now be bought for about $5.87 or 0.00014700 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004033 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00038287 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.51 or 0.00106382 BTC.

About FC Barcelona Fan Token

BAR is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,551,882 coins. The official website for FC Barcelona Fan Token is www.socios.com/fcbarcelona . FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @TBISINC

