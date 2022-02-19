Financial Survey: Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) versus Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) and Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Credicorp pays an annual dividend of $1.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Lloyds Banking Group pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Credicorp pays out 13.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lloyds Banking Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Lloyds Banking Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Credicorp has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lloyds Banking Group has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Credicorp and Lloyds Banking Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Credicorp $4.32 billion 2.84 $923.39 million $8.75 17.59 Lloyds Banking Group $43.50 billion 1.12 $1.69 billion N/A N/A

Lloyds Banking Group has higher revenue and earnings than Credicorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.7% of Credicorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of Lloyds Banking Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of Credicorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Lloyds Banking Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Credicorp and Lloyds Banking Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credicorp 16.98% 10.44% 1.14% Lloyds Banking Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Credicorp and Lloyds Banking Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Credicorp 0 6 2 0 2.25 Lloyds Banking Group 0 4 12 0 2.75

Credicorp presently has a consensus price target of $148.33, suggesting a potential downside of 3.63%. Given Credicorp’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Credicorp is more favorable than Lloyds Banking Group.

Summary

Lloyds Banking Group beats Credicorp on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services. The Microfinance segment consists of subsidiaries offering commercial banking activities and specialized financial services to support small and micro business clients. The Insurance and Pensions segment offers insurance products for property and casualty, life insurance business, and corporate health insurance and medical services. The Investment Banking and Wealth Management segment comprises of asset management, capital markets, corporate finance, and wealth management business units. The company was founded on August 17, 1995 and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of products and services such as lending, transactional banking, working capital management, risk management and debt capital markets services to SMEs, corporates, and financial institutions. The Insurance and Wealth segment includes insurance, investment, and wealth management products and services. The company was founded by George Truett Tate on October 21, 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

