First Asset Canadian REIT Income Fund (TSE:RIT) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $20.46

First Asset Canadian REIT Income Fund (TSE:RIT) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$20.46 and traded as low as C$20.15. First Asset Canadian REIT Income Fund shares last traded at C$20.15, with a volume of 65,910 shares traded.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$20.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$20.39.
About First Asset Canadian REIT Income Fund (TSE:RIT)
