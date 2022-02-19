First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Analysts expect First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for First Majestic Silver’s earnings. First Majestic Silver posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will report full-year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Majestic Silver.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on First Majestic Silver from $25.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet cut First Majestic Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. TD Securities upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Cormark restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$12.25 to C$11.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.06.

Shares of AG traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.66. 6,225,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,142,558. First Majestic Silver has a 1-year low of $9.29 and a 1-year high of $20.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 77.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 5.1% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,497 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in First Majestic Silver by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,201 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in First Majestic Silver by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 105,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in First Majestic Silver by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,992 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in First Majestic Silver by 13.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,483 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. 26.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

