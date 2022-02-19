Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) by 78.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,954 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,910 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.57% of Flushing Financial worth $3,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FFIC. Palouse Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 4.0% during the third quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 59,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Flushing Financial by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:FFIC opened at $23.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $727.63 million, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.62. Flushing Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $19.79 and a twelve month high of $25.95.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.10). Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 27.99%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Flushing Financial Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other news, CEO John R. Buran bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.77 per share, with a total value of $42,786.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Profile

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.