Footballcoin Price Tops $0.0106 on Exchanges (XFC)

Footballcoin (CURRENCY:XFC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. During the last seven days, Footballcoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Footballcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Footballcoin has a market cap of $3.97 million and $453,793.00 worth of Footballcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Footballcoin Coin Profile

XFC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 13th, 2014. Footballcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 374,660,526 coins. Footballcoin’s official Twitter account is @xfcfootballcoin . The official website for Footballcoin is www.footballcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FootballCoin allows users to act like a real manager, predicting player form, match outcomes, ability development and rewarding managers for their results. Building a fantasy team will have users choosing from the available list of professional players. XFCCOIN is the registered currency for the FootballCoin economy. XFCCOIN is a digital token that functions using the blockchain infrastructure of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Footballcoin

