Frax (FRAX) Trading Up 0.4% This Week

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 19th. One Frax coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002500 BTC on major exchanges. Frax has a total market cap of $2.66 billion and approximately $33.92 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Frax has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002500 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00044402 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,742.40 or 0.06850472 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,034.40 or 1.00005259 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00050315 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00051872 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003244 BTC.

About Frax

Frax was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 2,653,242,158 coins. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars.

