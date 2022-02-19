FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $130.81

FRP Advisory Group plc (LON:FRP) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 130.81 ($1.77) and traded as low as GBX 129 ($1.75). FRP Advisory Group shares last traded at GBX 130 ($1.76), with a volume of 178,936 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.44) target price on shares of FRP Advisory Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Get FRP Advisory Group alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 130.81 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 126.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £316.15 million and a PE ratio of 26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.95, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. FRP Advisory Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.82%.

FRP Advisory Group Company Profile (LON:FRP)

FRP Advisory Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides business advisory services to companies, lenders, investors, individuals, and other stakeholders. The company's services include restructuring and insolvency advisory, including corporate financial advisory, formal insolvency appointments, informal restructuring advisory, personal insolvency, and general advice to various stakeholders; corporate finance advisory services comprising mergers and acquisitions (M&A), strategic advisory and valuations, financial due diligence, capital raising, special situations M&A, and partial exits; and debt advisory services consisting of raising and refinancing debt, debt amendments and extensions, restructuring debt, asset based lending, and corporate and leveraged debt advisory.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FRP Advisory Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP Advisory Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.