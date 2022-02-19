fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.32

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as $8.32 and last traded at $8.40, with a volume of 18029018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

FUBO has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research cut shares of fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of fuboTV from $42.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 3.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUBO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 40.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,658,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095,688 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 2,003.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,421,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,692 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 121.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,667,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,860 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 345.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,797,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 772.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,268,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,778 shares during the last quarter. 40.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

