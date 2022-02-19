Fuse Network (FUSE) Trading 26.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. Over the last seven days, Fuse Network has traded down 26.3% against the dollar. One Fuse Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00001225 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fuse Network has a market capitalization of $26.95 million and $730,484.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fuse Network Profile

Fuse Network’s launch date was September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Buying and Selling Fuse Network

