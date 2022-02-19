Future plc (LON:FUTR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Future plc (LON:FUTR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,153.75 ($56.21).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FUTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($59.54) price objective on shares of Future in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($52.77) price objective on shares of Future in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,225 ($70.70) price objective on shares of Future in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

In related news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne bought 7,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,142 ($42.52) per share, with a total value of £233,356.34 ($315,773.13).

Shares of FUTR stock opened at GBX 2,558 ($34.61) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £3.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,324.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,498.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.73, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.23. Future has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,623.73 ($21.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,968 ($53.69).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) per share. This is a boost from Future’s previous dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.07%. Future’s payout ratio is presently 0.03%.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

