GameCredits 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $32,442.00 (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. GameCredits has a market capitalization of $19.09 million and $32,442.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GameCredits has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. One GameCredits coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000261 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.46 or 0.00288428 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00014331 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000978 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000583 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002662 BTC.

GameCredits Profile

GAME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 182,650,100 coins. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits . The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

Buying and Selling GameCredits

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

