GamyFi Platform One Day Trading Volume Tops $60,457.00 (GFX)

GamyFi Platform (CURRENCY:GFX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 19th. During the last week, GamyFi Platform has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. One GamyFi Platform coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000979 BTC on major exchanges. GamyFi Platform has a total market capitalization of $320,228.37 and approximately $60,457.00 worth of GamyFi Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00043491 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,685.21 or 0.06769151 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,591.79 or 0.99806952 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00048952 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003224 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00051131 BTC.

GamyFi Platform Coin Profile

GamyFi Platform’s total supply is 9,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 825,000 coins. GamyFi Platform’s official Twitter account is @GamyFi_HQ

Buying and Selling GamyFi Platform

