GeoCoin (GEO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $499.00

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. GeoCoin has a market capitalization of $494,381.88 and approximately $499.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GeoCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000389 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GeoCoin has traded 36.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,954.19 or 0.99988884 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $114.88 or 0.00287500 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00065921 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00024830 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00014516 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000966 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

About GeoCoin

GeoCoin is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash . GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

GeoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

