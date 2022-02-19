GeoDB Trading Down 11.8% This Week (GEO)

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. During the last seven days, GeoDB has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar. GeoDB has a market capitalization of $761,363.11 and approximately $444.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GeoDB coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0161 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00038494 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.68 or 0.00106394 BTC.

About GeoDB

GEO is a coin. It launched on August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 348,304,837 coins and its circulating supply is 47,337,241 coins. The official message board for GeoDB is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock . GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeoDB’s official website is www.geodb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

Buying and Selling GeoDB

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoDB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeoDB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

